Luxembourg Inflation Rises To 2.4% In March

(RTTNews) - Consumer price inflation in Luxembourg accelerated in March after remaining stable in the previous month, data from the statistical office showed on Wednesday.

The consumer price index rose 2.4 percent year-on-year in March, faster than the 1.3 percent stable increase in February. Costs for housing and utilities and utilities grew 1.7 percent annually in March, reversing a 1.2 percent fall in the prior month. Inflation based on transportation accelerated to 4.2 percent from 0.2 percent. Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 2.8 percent, while those for information and communication dropped by 1.0 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer moved up 0.9 percent, following a 1.2 percent increase in the prior month.