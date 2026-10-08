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08.10.2026 10:50:30

Lithuania Inflation Climbs To 6.7%, Highest Since July 2023

(RTTNews) - Lithuania's consumer price inflation accelerated further in September to the highest level in more than three years, figures from the statistical office showed on Thursday.

The consumer price index rose 6.7 percent year-on-year in September, faster than the 6.1 percent increase in August. Moreover, this was the highest inflation rate since July 2023, when prices had risen 7.4 percent.

Transport charges continued to increase sharply by 20.2 percent from last year amid higher fuel costs. There was a double-digit growth of 15.9 percent in housing and utility costs, and health charges were 5.7 percent higher. Conversely, prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages declined 1.6 percent.

Monthly, consumer prices rebounded 1.0 percent, following a 0.1 percent decrease in August.

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