SMI 12’469 1.4%  SPI 17’205 1.4%  Dow 47’306 0.7%  DAX 23’999 1.8%  Euro 0.9314 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’670 1.9%  Gold 4’080 2.0%  Bitcoin 85’470 1.1%  Dollar 0.8058 0.0%  Öl 64.0 0.4% 
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
D-Wave nach starken Quartalsergebnissen: Analysten sehen weiterhin Luft nach oben für die Aktie
TMTG-Aktie steigt dennoch: Trump Media meldet deutliche Verluste in Q3
Ringen um Adipositas-Spezialisten Metsera: Pfizer gewinnt gegen Novo Nordisk - Aktien uneins
Palantir-Aktie erholt sich - doch hohe Bewertung bleibt Thema
Barrick Mining-Aktie steigt: Mehr Umsatz und Gewinn in Q3
10.11.2025 15:27:26

Latvian Inflation Rises To 4.3%, Highest Since August 2023

(RTTNews) - Latvia's consumer price inflation increased in October to the highest level in more than two years, preliminary data from the statistical office showed on Monday.

The consumer price index climbed 4.3 percent year-on-year in October, following a stable 4.1 percent rise in September.

Moreover, this was the highest inflation rate since August 2023, when prices rose 5.4 percent.

Inflation based on housing and utilities accelerated to 6.2 percent in October from 4.1 percent in September. Health costs grew at a faster pace of 4.0 percent versus a 3.7 percent rise a month ago.

On the other hand, the annual price growth in food and non-alcoholic beverages eased to 5.6 percent in October from 6.8 percent in the prior month.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.4 percent versus a 0.2 percent increase in September.

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 45: So bewegten sich die Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
"Big Short" gegen KI-Boom: Michael Burry wettet gegen NVIDIA und Palantir
Reich durch Day Trading - Geht das wirklich?
Börse feiert Rheinmetalls Weltraum-Plan: Aktien von RENK und HENSOLDT steigen im Sog mit
Roche-Aktie deutlich im Plus:Studienerfolg mit Multiple-Sklerose-Mittel Fenebrutinib erzielt
Für Anleger mit geringerer Risikobereitschaft: Diese Zertifikate kommen infrage
Barrick Mining-Aktie steigt: Mehr Umsatz und Gewinn in Q3
BYD-Aktie gewinnt an Interesse: Das steckt hinter dem Aufschwung beim Tesla-Konkurrenten
Shutdown-Ende in Sicht? SMI und DAX stärker -- Wall Street startet höher -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün

KW 45: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 45: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 45: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
GBP/EUR 1.1381 -0.0002
-0.02

15:39 ROUNDUP/Umweltminister: Es bleibt bei Heizungs-Förderung
15:32 Schweiz wieder voll bei EU-Forschungsprogrammen dabei
15:25 Sechs Tote bei US-Militärschlag gegen mutmaßliche Drogenschmuggler
15:22 Ölpreise legen leicht zu - Weiter enge Handelsspanne
15:19 dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 10.11.2025 - 15.15 Uhr
15:12 Forscher zu Klimakrise: 'Wissenschaft wird wirklich nervös'
14:41 IONOS-Aktie stärker: United-Internet-Tochter bekommt neuen Finanzchef
14:56 Kiewer Militär spricht von Nachschubproblemen bei Pokrowsk
14:51 ROUNDUP: Pistorius beharrt auf allgemeiner Musterung junger Männer
14:43 Aktien New York Ausblick: Gewinne dank Signalen für Shutdown-Ende