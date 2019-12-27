27.12.2019 00:55:04

Japan Unemployment Rate Falls To 2.2% In November

(RTTNews) - The jobless rate in Japan came in at a seasonally adjusted 2.2 percent in November, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday.

That was shy of expectations for 2.4 percent, which would have been unchanged from the October reading.

The job-to-applicant ratio was 1.57 - unchanged and as expected.

The number of employed persons in November \was 67.62 million, an increase of 530,000 from the previous year.

The number of unemployed persons in November was 1.51 million, a decrease of 170,000 from the previous year.

