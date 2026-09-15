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16.09.2026 00:03:12

Japan Trade Data On Tap For Wednesday

(RTTNews) - Japan will on Wednesday release July figures for core machinery orders and August data for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

Core machinery orders are expected to sink 1.2 percent on month and climb 15.3 percent on year after rising 9.7 percent on month and 16.9 percent on year in June.

Imports are expected to jump 26.3 percent on year, easing from 27.8 percent in July. Exports are called higher by an annual 18.2 percent, down from 23.2 percent in the previous month. The trade deficit is pegged at 1.052 trillion yen following the 634.5 billion yen shortfall a month earlier.

New Zealand will see Q2 data for its current account; in the three months prior, the current account deficit was NZ$1.01 billion on a quarterly basis and NZ$16.30 billion on a yearly basis.

Australia will see August results for the leading index from the Melbourne Institute; in July, the index was flat.

Finally, the markets in Malaysia are closed on Wednesday for Malaysia Day and will re-open on Thursday.

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