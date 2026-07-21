Japan Trade Data On Tap For Wednesday

(RTTNews) - Japan will on Wednesday release June figures for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

Imports are expected to rise 21.0 percent on year, up from 12.5 percent in May. Exports are called higher by an annual 18.6 percent, accelerating from 16.8 percent in the previous month. The trade deficit is pegged at 120.0 billion yen vs. the 291.8 billion yen shortfall a month earlier.

Australia will see June results for the leading economic index from the Melbourne Institute; in May, the index was flat on a monthly basis.

New Zealand will provide June data for credit card spending; in May, spending was up 5.1 percent on year.

The central bank in Indonesia will wrap up its monetary policy meeting and then announce its decision on interest rates; the benchmark lending rate (5.75 percent), deposit facility rate (4.75 percent) and lending facility rate (6.50 percent) are all seen unchanged.

Taiwan will release unemployment figures for June; in May, the jobless rate was 3.32 percent.