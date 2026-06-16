Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’762 0.3%  SPI 19’409 0.2%  Dow 52’000 0.6%  DAX 24’910 0.1%  Euro 0.9209 0.0%  EStoxx50 6’257 0.5%  Gold 4’331 0.5%  Bitcoin 52’138 -1.0%  Dollar 0.7932 -0.2%  Öl 79.5 -4.7% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
SpaceX156888148UBS24476758Roche149905998Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Zurich Insurance1107539Swiss Re12688156Sika41879292Rheinmetall345850
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Uranbergbau-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Dow vs. S&P 500 - Warum die Index-Wahl an der Börse kaum relevant ist
Strategy-Aktie im Fokus: Ein Blick hinter die Milliarden-Bitcoin-Wette
Gold zieht bei Reserveanlagen an US-Dollar vorbei: Weshalb Notenbanken plötzlich umdenken
Aktien von Microsoft und Amazon uneins: Bericht über möglichen GitHub-Cloud-Deal
SpaceX-Aktie setzt Höhenflug fort: Zukauf von KI-Experte Cursor in Milliardendeal
Suche...
eToro entdecken
17.06.2026 00:00:53

Japan Trade Data On Tap For Wednesday

(RTTNews) - Japan will on Wednesday release April figures for core machinery orders and May numbers for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

Core machinery orders are expected to rise 2.1 percent on month and 9.3 percent on year after sinking 9.4 percent on month and climbing 5.9 percent on year in March.

Imports are expected to jump 12.8 percent on year, up from 9.7 percent in April. Exports are called higher by an annual 16.2 percent, up from 14.8 percent in the previous month. The trade deficit is pegged at 564.6 billion yen following the 301.9 billion surplus a month earlier.

New Zealand will see Q1 data for current account, with forecasts suggesting a deficit of NZ$1.03 billion following the NZ$5.98 billion shortfall in the three months prior.

Singapore will release May figures for non-oil domestic exports; in April, exports were up 11.0 percent on month and 24.5 percent on year.

Finally, the markets in Malaysia are closed on Wednesday for the for the Islamic New Year and will re-open on Thursday.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Gold zieht bei Reserveanlagen an US-Dollar vorbei: Weshalb Notenbanken plötzlich umdenken
SpaceX-Aktie setzt Höhenflug fort: Zukauf von KI-Experte Cursor in Milliardendeal
SpaceX-Hype zündet die nächste Tech-Rally: Aktien von Intel, SoftBank, Samsung & Co. heben ab
SpaceX-Aktie legt nach Rekord-IPO weiter zu: Kaufchance oder Zeit für Gewinnmitnahmen?
Ethereum oder Solana: Welche Blockchain hat die besseren Perspektiven?
SpaceX übertrifft Erwartungen - Elon Musk sorgt für neue Rekordprognosen
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Strategy-Aktie im Fokus: Ein Blick hinter die Milliarden-Bitcoin-Wette
Aktien uneins: Bafin-Einschaltung durch UniCredit im Streitfall mit Commerzbank

Top-Rankings

KW 24: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 24: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 24: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.