18.11.2025 23:30:52

Japan Trade Data Due On Wednesday

(RTTNews) - Japan will on Wednesday release October figures for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

Imports are expected to slip 0.7 percent on year after rising 3.3 percent in September. Exports are called higher by an annual 1.1 percent, easing from 4.2 percent in the previous month. The trade deficit is seen at 280.0 billion yen following the 234.6 billion yen shortfall a month earlier.

Japan also will see September data for core machinery orders, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 2.4 percent on month and 5.4 percent on year. That follows the 0.9 percent monthly decline and the 1.6 percent yearly increase in August.

New Zealand will release Q3 producer prices figures; in the three months prior, inputs and outputs both were up 0.6 percent on quarter.

Australia will provide Q3 numbers for its wage price index; in the three months prior, the index was up 0.8 percent on quarter and 3.4 percent on year.

Malaysia will see October figures for imports, exports and trade balance. In September, imports were up 7.3 percent on year and exports rose an annual 12.2 percent for a trade surplus of MYR19.90 billion.

The central bank in Indonesia will wrap up its monetary policy meeting and then announce its decision on rates; the benchmark lending rate (4.75 percent), deposit facility rate (3.75 percent) and lending facility rate (5.50 percent) are all expected to be unchanged.

