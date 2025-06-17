Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’007 -0.7%  SPI 16’607 -0.6%  Dow 42’216 -0.7%  DAX 23’435 -1.1%  Euro 0.9374 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’289 -1.0%  Gold 3’389 0.1%  Bitcoin 85’301 -1.9%  Dollar 0.8165 0.0%  Öl 77.3 6.6% 
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Swiss Re12688156Holcim1221405DocMorris4261528Sandoz124359842Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526NVIDIA994529ABB1222171
Warren Buffett: Wie Fehler seine Anlagestrategie geprägt haben
NVIDIA-CEO überrascht mit neuer Einschätzung: Quantencomputing im Aufwind
SEC unter Druck: Interner und externer Widerstand gegen neue Krypto-Linie
Aktien von Deutscher Telekom und T-Mobile unter Druck: SoftBank reduziert Aktienbestand bei T-Mobile US
Verve-Aktie schiesst rund 80 Prozent hoch: Eli Lilly plant Milliardenübernahme
18.06.2025 00:00:32

Japan Trade Data Due On Wednesday

(RTTNews) - Japan will on Wednesday release May numbers for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

Imports are expected to sink 6.7 percent on year after falling 2.2 percent in April. Exports are called lower by an annual 3.8 percent after adding 2.0 percent in the previous month. The trade deficit is pegged at 893.0 billion yen following the 115.8 billion yen shortfall a month earlier.

Japan also will see April data for core machinery orders, with forecasts suggesting a decline of 9.6 percent on month and an increase of 4.0 percent on year. That follows the 13.0 percent monthly spike and the 8.4 percent gain in March.

New Zealand will provide Q1 figures for current account; in the three months prior, the current account deficit was NZ$7.04 billion.

The central bank in Indonesia will wrap up its monetary policy meeting and announce its decision on interest rates. The bank is expected to keep its benchmark lending rate (5.50 percent), deposit facility rate (4.75 percent) and lending facility rate (6.25 percent) all unchanged.

Thailand may release May figures for imports, exports and trade balance; in April, imports were up 16.1 percent on year and exports rose an annual 10.2 percent for a trade deficit of $3.30 billion.

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
BYD Aktie News: Anleger schicken BYD am Nachmittag ins Minus
Silber statt Gold: Silber mit 13-Jahreshoch - UBS sieht grosses Potenzial
Trump sorgt für Verunsicherung: US-Börsen schliessen mit Verlusten -- SMI beendet Handel schwächer -- DAX letztlich im Minus -- Nikkei 225 letztlich fester - Abgaben in Hongkong
Warburg Research veröffentlicht Investment-Empfehlung: Rheinmetall-Aktie mit Hold
NVIDIA-CEO überrascht mit neuer Einschätzung: Quantencomputing im Aufwind
Aktien von Rheinmetall, RENK und HENSOLDT volatil angesichts Israel-Iran-Krieg
Idorsia Aktie News: Idorsia am Mittag weit abgeschlagen
D-Wave Quantum-Aktie: Neuer Analysten-Schub beflügelt den Kurs - dann kommen Gewinnmitnahmen
Orior-Aktie zieht kräftig an: Orior will mit "einschneidenden Massnahmen" zurück auf Erfolgsspur

