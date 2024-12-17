Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’741 0.3%  SPI 15’619 0.3%  Dow 43’450 -0.6%  DAX 20’246 -0.3%  Euro 0.9369 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’943 -0.1%  Gold 2’646 -0.3%  Bitcoin 94’360 -0.5%  Dollar 0.8928 0.0%  Öl 73.3 -0.8% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Holcim1221405Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Idorsia36346343Swatch1225515Logitech2575132Sika41879292
Top News
TELL me! - der Schweizer Trading Podcast: NVIDIA mit "bad vibes"- Lufthansa und die hochmargige Techniksparte 
Schwacher Wochentag in New York: NASDAQ 100 verbucht letztendlich Abschläge
Schwache Performance in New York: S&P 500 beendet den Handel im Minus
Schwacher Handel in New York: NASDAQ Composite legt schlussendlich den Rückwärtsgang ein
Schwacher Handel in New York: Dow Jones schliesst im Minus
Suche...
17.12.2024 23:33:55

Japan Trade Data Due On Wednesday

(RTTNews) - Japan will on Wednesday release November numbers for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a modest day for Asia=Pacific economic activity.

Imports are expected to rise 1.0 percent on year, up from 0.4 percent in October. Exports are called higher by an annual 2.8 percent, easing from 3.1 percent in the previous month. The trade deficit is pegged at 688.9 billion yen following the 462.1 billion yen shortfall a month earlier.

Malaysia will provide November data for imports, exports and trade balance. Imports are expected to rise 3.8 percent on year, up from 2.6 percent in October. Exports are seen higher by an annual 0.5 percent, easing from 1.6 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at MYR8.50 billion, down from MYR12.00 billion a month earlier.

The central bank in Thailand will wrap up its monetary policy meeting and then announce its decision on interest rates; the central bank is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 2.25 percent.

Australia will see November results for the leading economic index from the Melbourne Institute; in October, the index was up 0.2 percent on month.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Volkswagen-Aktie verliert: Minister Heil will mit längerem Kurzarbeitergeld VW-Krise entschärfen - womöglich entscheidende Verhandlungsrunde vor Weihnachten
Ethereum: Wird noch in diesem Jahr das Allzeithoch geknackt?
Festnahme von Frank Günther - Interview mit Dr. Wolfgang Schirp, der Strafanzeige erstattet hatte und Kläger im Zivilprozess vertritt
EVOTEC SE Aktie News: EVOTEC SE verteuert sich am Nachmittag
Notenbanken im Blick: SMI beendet Handel höher -- DAX schliesst tiefer -- US-Börsen mit Abgaben -- Märkte in Fernost letztlich im Minus
Darum büsst der Franken an Boden ein
Super Micro-Aktie muss Platz im NASDAQ 100 räumen und verliert - Palantir und MicroStrategy rücken nach
NVIDIA Aktie News: Anleger trennen sich am Dienstagnachmittag vermehrt von NVIDIA
E.ON-Aktie im Minus: Rumänien-Tochter an die MVM Gruppe gekauft
Sandoz-Aktie höher: Sandoz arbeitet Vergangenheit auf - Weitere US-Generika-Klagen beigelegt

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Zinsen
  • Alle Nachrichten