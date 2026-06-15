Japan Tertiary Activity Index Rises 1.3%

(RTTNews) - Japan's tertiary activity index increased for the first time in three months in April, according to data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry on Monday.

The seasonally adjusted tertiary activity index rose 1.3 percent on a monthly basis, reversing a 0.6 percent decrease in March.

Among industries, finance and insurance, information and communications, wholesale trade, living and amusement-related services, retail trade, medical, health care and welfare, business-related services, real estate, and transport and postal activities increased in April. Meanwhile, a decline was seen in the utility sector.