15.12.2025 07:58:29
Japan Tertiary Activity Index Rises 0.9%
(RTTNews) - Japan's tertiary activity index increased for the second straight month in October, according to data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry on Monday.
The seasonally adjusted tertiary activity index rose 0.9 percent monthly in October, following a 0.1 percent rebound in September.
Among the individual components, increases were seen in information and communications, finance and insurance, transport and postal activities, retail trade, wholesale trade, business-related services, and living and amusement-related services.
Meanwhile, decreases were seen in real estate and utilities, and a flat change was observed in medical, health care, and welfare.
