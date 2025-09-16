Japan Tertiary Activity Index Rebounds 0.5%

(RTTNews) - Japan's tertiary activity index increased in July after falling in the previous month, according to data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry on Tuesday.

The seasonally adjusted tertiary activity index rose 0.5 percent on a monthly basis in July, reversing a 0.2 percent decrease in June. The expected increase was 0.2 percent.

Among the individual components, transport and postal activities, electricity, gas, heat supply and water, real estate, finance and insurance, and business-related services increased.

On the other side, retail trade, wholesale trade, and living and amusement-related services decreased.