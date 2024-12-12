|
12.12.2024 23:30:12
Japan Tankan Survey Due On Friday
(RTTNews) - The Bank of Japan will on Friday release the results of its quarterly Tankan survey of economic sentiment, highlighting an otherwise light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.
The large manufacturers index is expected to see a score of +13 with an outlook of +14, both unchanged from the previous survey. The small manufacturing index is expected to come in at -2, down from 0 in the previous three months.
Large all-industry capex is expected to rise 9.6 percent, easing from 10.6 percent in the third quarter. Small all-industry capex is seen higher by 3.5 percent, up from 2.6 percent in Q3.
Japan also will see final October numbers for industrial production, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 3.0 percent on month, up from 1.6 percent a month earlier.
