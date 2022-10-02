Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'268 1.4%  SPI 13'166 1.5%  Dow 28'726 -1.7%  DAX 12'114 1.2%  Euro 0.9672 1.0%  EStoxx50 3'318 1.2%  Gold 1'661 0.0%  Bitcoin 19'178 0.6%  Dollar 0.9886 0.1%  Öl 87.9 -1.1% 
0 CHF Kommission
03.10.2022 00:00:15

Japan Tankan Survey Data Due On Monday

(RTTNews) - The Bank of Japan will on Monday release the results of its quarterly Tankan Survey of business sentiment, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

The large manufacturers index is expected to see a score of +11, up from +9 in the previous three months, while the outlook is expected to improve to +11 from +10. The large non-manufacturers index is called unchanged at +13, while the outlook is expected to improve to +15 from +13.

Australia will see September results for the inflation gauge from the Melbourne Institute and TD Securities; in August, inflation was called lower by 0.5 percent on month.

Indonesia will release September figures for consumer prices, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 1.26 percent on month and 6.0 percent on year after slipping 0.21 percent on month and rising 4.69 percent on year in August. Core CPI is called higher by 3.6 percent on year, up from 3.04 percent in the previous month.

A number of regional nations will see their respective manufacturing PMI results from S&P Global, including Australia, Indonesia, Japan (Jibun), Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

Finally, the markets in South Korea and China are closed on Monday in observance of National Day. South Korea will return to action on Tuesday, while the markets in China are shuttered all week and will reopen on Oct. 10.

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Goldman Sachs-Strategen zuversichtlich für europäische Value-Aktien - naht das Comeback?
Tesla-Aktie: Neuer Auslieferungsrekord - Prototyp des humanoiden Roboters "Optimus" vorgestellt
ARK Invest-Gründerin Cathie Wood deutet sinkende Autopreise als Warnsignal - Fahrzeugkredite bedroht
GAZPROM-Aktie: GAZPROM hat offenbar Gaslieferungen nach Italien eingestellt - Stopp der Lieferungen nach Moldau angedroht
Vorwurf des Bankbetrugs und der Geldwäsche: Tether muss vor Gericht Dokumente vorlegen
IOTA: Wer hinter der Kryptowährung und Distributed-Ledger-Technologie steckt
KW 39: So performten die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Nouriel Roubini sagt schwere Rezession voraus - S&P 500 könnte um 40 Prozent einbrechen
Leclanché-Aktie: Aktionäre geben grünes Licht für Restrukturierungsmassnahme bei Leclanché
So entwickeln sich Bitcoin, Litecoin & Co am Sonntagvormittag am Kryptomarkt

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Zinsen
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit