Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 15’023 1.9%  SPI 21’158 1.7%  Dow 53’356 3.0%  DAX 26’438 2.2%  Euro 0.9182 0.0%  EStoxx50 6’266 2.0%  Gold 4’064 3.4%  Bitcoin 65’992 3.8%  Dollar 0.8171 -0.4%  Öl 94.6 -8.7% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Sika41879292Amrize143013422Helvetia Baloise46664220Sunrise Communications138622040Alcon43249246Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526
Anzeige

Wo Infrastruktur auf Innovation trifft

Hier informieren
Top News
Bedrohung für NVIDIA-Aktie und Co.? Experte warnt vor möglichem Rückschlag von 30 Prozent
Per App US-Aktien erwerben: Indiens Anleger stürmen zu NVIDIA, Apple, SpaceX und Co.
QUALCOMM-Aktie gibt nach: Gewinn rückläufig, Umsatz über Prognose
Super Micro-Aktie dreht auf rotes Terrain: Starke Geschäftszahlen und optimistischer Ausblick
Arm-Aktie nach Quartalszahlen trotz positiver Ergebnisse im Minus
Suche...
ETF Sparplan
Kurse + Charts + Realtime Nachrichten Tools Invertiert
Snapshot Chart (gross) Nachrichten Währungsrechner JPY/GBP
Historisch Realtimekurs
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Snapshot

Chart (gross)

Historisch

Realtimekurs

Nachrichten

Nachrichten

Tools

Währungsrechner

Invertiert

JPY/GBP

05.11.2026 01:54:44

Japan Services PMI Improves To 51.7 In October - S&P Global

(RTTNews) - The services sector in Japan continued to expand in October, and at a faster rate, the latest survey from S&P Global revealed on Thursday with a services PMI score of 51.7.

That's up from 51.3 in September and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Greater intakes of new work and efforts to expand customer bases had lifted activity levels in October. Despite quickening on the month, the rate of growth remained modest and slower than the average seen in 2026 to date. The amount of new orders placed with Japanese services companies likewise rose at a slightly faster, but still modest, pace. There were mentions of new business development and greater volumes of client enquiries as having supported sales.

The survey also showed that the composite index eased to 52.1 in October from 52.3 in September.

Sector data indicated that a slightly quicker rise in service sector activity was offset by slower growth in manufacturing production. At the composite level, new orders rose at a modest rate that was identical to that seen in September. The upturn in overall sales was supported by another increase in new export business. However, the pace of expansion weakened to a four-month low. Employment across Japan rose at a weaker pace in October, with the rate of job creation slipping to a one-year low.

Inside ETF

13.08.26 Aktien- und Anleihe-ETFs mit deutlichen Zuflussen
07.08.26 Gewichtungsmethodik: Worauf es bei der Auswahl eines Index ankommt
08.07.26 Alternative Investments: Funktion, Risiko und realistische Erwartungen

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

UBS-Aktie haussiert: Kompromiss im Streit um Milliarden an Eigenkapital zeichnet sich ab
Bayer-Aktie: Buy-Bewertung durch Deutsche Bank AG
Analyse: So bewertet JP Morgan Chase & Co. die Infineon-Aktie
Ausblick: Rheinmetall stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor
Meier Tobler-Aktie knapp 20 Prozent im Plus: Übernahmeangebot aus Schweden liegt vor
UBS Aktie News: UBS zieht am Vormittag an
Meier Tobler erhält öffentliches Kaufangebot von Ahlsell – Verwaltungsrat empfiehlt einstimmig die Annahme
Schwere Niederlage für Trump: SMI mit Rekordhoch -- DAX geht mit kräftigen Gewinnen in den Feierabend -- US-Börsen schliessen deutlich höher -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Novo Nordisk-Aktie gesucht: Starke Q3-Zahlen bringen nächste Zielerhöhung
Gold, Heizöl, Silber & Co. am Montagmittag

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe im Oktober 2026: So bewegten sich Gold, Öl und Co. im vergangenen Monat
Im abgelaufenen Monat kam es am Rohstoff-Markt zu deutlichen Ausschlägen. So bewegten sich die C ...
Bildquelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Oktober 2026: Die Performance der Kryptowährungen
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte im vergangenen Monat stark. Das sind die Gewinner und ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Oktober 2026: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Der Oktober 2026 hatte für den heimischen Aktienmarkt einiges zu bieten. So entwickelten sich di ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

Devisen in diesem Artikel

GBP/JPY 213.3446 0.4946
0.23