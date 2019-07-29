29.07.2019 00:00:08

Japan Retail Trade Due On Monday

(RTTNews) - Japan will on Monday release June figures for retail sales, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

Retail sales are expected to fall 0.3 percent on month and gain 0.2 percent on year after adding 0.3 percent on month and 1.2 percent on year in May. Large retailer sales are predicted to fall an annual 0.6 percent after sliding 0.5 percent in the previous month.

Singapore will provide June numbers for producer prices; in May, producer prices were down 0.8 percent on month and 2.5 percent on year.

Finally, the markets in Thailand will be closed on Monday in observance of King Maha's birthday and will re-open on Tuesday.

