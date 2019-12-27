27.12.2019 01:15:05

Japan Retail Sales Rise 4.5% In November

(RTTNews) - Retail sales in Japan were up a seasonally adjusted 4.5 percent on month in November, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Friday.

That was shy of expectations for an increase of 5.0 percent following the 14.2 percent plunge in October.

On a yearly basis, retail sales sank 2.1 percent - again missing forecasts for a drop of 1.7 percent following the 7.0 percent slide in the previous month.

Sales from large retailers fell an annual 1.8 percent, beating expectations for a drop of 1.9 percent following the 8.2 percent drop a month earlier.

