29.11.2021 01:02:52

Japan Retail Sales Rise 0.9% On Year In October

(RTTNews) - The value of retail sales in Japan was up 0.9 percent on year in October, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Monday - coming in at 12.552 trillion yen.

That was shy of expectations for an annual increase of 1.1 percent following the 0.5 percent decline in September.

The data also showed that wholesale sales jumped 6.6 percent on year to 34.323 trillion yen, slowing from 8.7 percent in the previous month. Commercial sales were up 5.0 percent to 46.875 trillion yen, slowing from 6.2 percent a month earlier.

On a monthly basis, retail sales rose 1.1 percent - exceeding expectations for a drop of 1.6 percent following the upwardly revised 2.8 percent gain in the previous month (originally 2.7 percent).

