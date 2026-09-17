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17.09.2026 23:59:38

Japan Rate Decision On Tap For Friday

(RTTNews) - The Bank of Japan will wrap up its monetary policy meeting on Friday and then announce its decision on interest rates, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The BoJ is expected to hike its benchmark lending rate by 25 basis points, to 1.25 percent from 1.00 percent.

Japan also will see consumer price data for August; in July, overall inflation was up 0.4 percent on month and 1.9 percent on year, while core CPI was up an annual 1.8 percent.

New Zealand will provide August numbers for imports, exports and trade balance. In July, imports were worth NZ$9.34 billion and exports were at NZ$7.39 billion for a trade deficit of NZ$1.949 billion.

Malaysia will release August figures for imports, exports, trade balance and inflation. In July, imports were up 36.4 percent on year and exports jumped an annual 38.0 percent for a trade surplus of MYR22.50 billion. Overall inflation was flat on month and up 1.8 percent on year.

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