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11.09.2026 02:01:02

Japan Producer Prices Sink 0.2% In August

(RTTNews) - Producer prices in Japan were down 0.2 percent on month in August, the Bank of Japan said on Friday.

That missed expectations for a flat reading following the upwardly revised 0.4 percent increase in July (originally 0.1 percent).

On a yearly basis, producer prices jumped 7.6 percent - exceeding expectations for an increase of 7.4 percent following the upwardly revised 7.7 percent jump in the previous month (originally 7.2 percent).

Export prices were up 0.6 percent on month and 11.1 percent on year, the bank said, while import prices dipped 1.0 percent on month and spiked 16.7 percent on year.

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GBP/JPY 208.6413 0.6335
0.30