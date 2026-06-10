Japan Producer Prices Jump 0.9% In May

(RTTNews) - Producer prices in Japan were up 0.9 percent on month in May, the Bank of Japan said on Wednesday.

That exceeded expectations for an increase of 0.5 percent following the upwardly revised 2.8 percent jump in April (originally 2.3 percent).

On a yearly basis, producer prices jumped 6.3 percent - again topping forecasts for 5.6 percent and up from the upwardly revised 5.3 percent in the previous month (originally 4.9 percent).

Export prices were up 0.7 percent on month and 11.7 percent on year, the central bank said. And import prices rose 3.0 percent on month and 15.5 percent on year.