Japan Producer Prices Hold Steady At 0.5%

(RTTNews) - Producer prices in Japan were up 0.5 percent on year in September, the Bank of Japan said on Monday - in line with expectations and unchanged from the August reading following a downward revision from 0.6 percent.

On a monthly basis, producer prices were flat following the 0.1 percent decline in the previous month.

Excluding international transportation, producer prices were up an annual 0.6 percent after gaining 0.5 percent a month earlier.

Among the individual components, prices were up for transportation, communications and leasing and rental. Prices were down for advertising and architectural services.

