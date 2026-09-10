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11.09.2026 00:03:42

Japan Producer Price Data Due On Friday

(RTTNews) - Japan will on Friday release August figures for producer prices, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

Producer prices are expected to be flat on month and up 7.4 percent on year after rising 0.1 percent on month and 7.2 percent on year.

New Zealand will see August results for the Performance of Manufacturing Index from BusinessNZ; in July, the index score was 54.3.

Malaysia will provide July data for unemployment; in June, the jobless rate was 3.0 percent.

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