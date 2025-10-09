Japan Producer Price Data Due On Friday

(RTTNews) - Japan will on Friday release September figures for producer prices and bank lending, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. Producer prices are expected to rise 0.1 percent on month and 2.5 percent on year after slipping 0.2 percent on month and adding 2.7 percent on year in August. Overall bank lending is tipped to climb 3.7 percent on year, up from 3.6 percent in the previous month.

New Zealand will see September results for the manufacturing PMI from BusinessNZ; in August, the index score was 49.9.

Malaysia will provide August data for industrial production and unemployment; in July, production was up 4.2 percent on year and the jobless rate was 3.0 percent.

Finally, the markets in Taiwan are closed on Friday for Double Tenth Day and will re-open on Monday.