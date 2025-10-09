Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’609 -0.3%  SPI 17’391 -0.2%  Dow 46’358 -0.5%  DAX 24’611 0.1%  Euro 0.9324 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’626 -0.4%  Gold 3’976 -1.6%  Bitcoin 97’951 -1.0%  Dollar 0.8063 1.0%  Öl 65.2 -1.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
Tesla-Aktie im Fokus: Tesla warnt Trump-Regierung vor Aufweichung der US-Abgasregeln
NVIDIA-Aktie & Co. im Blick: Morgan Stanley sieht Rally an Wall Street noch nicht am Ende
Trump etabliert erste Bitcoin-Reserve der USA - Signal für Dollar-Schwäche?
Tilray-Aktie hebt nach starken Quartalszahlen ab
NVIDIA-Aktie steigt: Milliardenschwere Exporte von KI-Chips in die VAE genehmigt
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
10.10.2025 00:00:18

Japan Producer Price Data Due On Friday

(RTTNews) - Japan will on Friday release September figures for producer prices and bank lending, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. Producer prices are expected to rise 0.1 percent on month and 2.5 percent on year after slipping 0.2 percent on month and adding 2.7 percent on year in August. Overall bank lending is tipped to climb 3.7 percent on year, up from 3.6 percent in the previous month.

New Zealand will see September results for the manufacturing PMI from BusinessNZ; in August, the index score was 49.9.

Malaysia will provide August data for industrial production and unemployment; in July, production was up 4.2 percent on year and the jobless rate was 3.0 percent.

Finally, the markets in Taiwan are closed on Friday for Double Tenth Day and will re-open on Monday.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Trump etabliert erste Bitcoin-Reserve der USA - Signal für Dollar-Schwäche?
Ferrari-Aktie rutscht zweistellig ab: Ferrari setzt wieder stärker auf Verbrenner - E-Auto-Ziel zurückgeschraubt
NVIDIA-Aktie steigt: Milliardenschwere Exporte von KI-Chips in die VAE genehmigt
Aktien von RENK, Rheinmetall und HENSOLDT fallen von Rekordhochs zurück: Diskussion um Drohnenabwehr im Fokus
Tilray-Aktie hebt nach starken Quartalszahlen ab
Wall Street schliesslich tiefer -- SMI schlussendlich mit Verlusten -- DAX nach Rekordjagd letztlich minimal höher-- Schlussendlich Gewinne in Asien: Nikkei mit neuem Rekord
NVIDIA-Aktie & Co. im Blick: Morgan Stanley sieht Rally an Wall Street noch nicht am Ende
Presse: Dertour baut nach Hotelplan-Übernahme Doppelspurigkeiten ab
Novo Nordisk-Aktie dennoch tiefer: Milliardenübernahme sichert potenzielles Medikament gegen Leberfibrose
NVIDIA Aktie News: NVIDIA steigt am Abend

Top-Rankings

KW 40: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 40: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 40: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}