20.09.2019 01:40:04

Japan Overall Nationwide Inflation Slows To 0.3% In August

(RTTNews) - Overall nationwide consumer prices in Japan were up just 0.3 percent on year in August, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday.

That was in line with expectations and slowing from 0.5 percent in July - moving further away from the Bank of Japan's target range of 2.0 percent.

Core CPI, which excludes volatile food prices, was up an annual 0.5 percent - easing from 0.6 percent in the previous month.

Individually, prices were up for food, housing, fuel, furniture and clothing; prices were down for medical care, transportation and communications.

On a monthly basis, overall inflation was flat and core CPI added 0.1 percent.

