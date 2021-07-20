SMI 11’862 -1.4%  SPI 15’269 -1.2%  Dow 33’962 -2.1%  DAX 15’133 -2.6%  Euro 1.0836 -0.2%  EStoxx50 3’929 -2.7%  Gold 1’813 0.1%  Bitcoin 28’274 -3.3%  Dollar 0.9180 -0.2%  Öl 68.8 -6.2% 
20.07.2021 01:39:27

Japan Overall Inflation Climbs 0.2% On Year In June

(RTTNews) - Overall consumer prices in Japan were up 0.2 percent on year in June, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Tuesday.

That was in line with expectations following the 0.1 percent decline in May.

Core consumer prices, which exclude volatile food prices, also gained an annual 0.2 percent. That too matched estimates following the 0.1 percent increase in the previous month.

Individually, prices were higher for food, housing, fuel, furniture, clothing, education and recreation; they were lower for medical care and transportation.

On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, overall inflation was up 0.3 percent and core consumer prices rose 0.1 percent.

