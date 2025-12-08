Japan October Current Account Surplus Y2.834 Trillion

(RTTNews) - Japan posted a current account surplus of 2.834 trillion yen in October, the Ministry of Finance said on Monday.

That was shy of expectations for a surplus of 3.109 trillion yen and down from 4.483 trillion yen in September.

Exports were up 2.8 percent on year at 9.657 trillion yen and imports rose an annual 0.1 percent to 9.58 trillion yen for a trade surplus of 98.3 billion yen.

The capital account showed a deficit of 16.7 billion yen, while the financial account had a surplus of 846.9 billion yen.