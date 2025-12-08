Britische Pfund - Japanischer Yen GBP - JPY
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Nachrichten
|Tools
|Invertiert
|Snapshot
|Chart (gross)
|Nachrichten
|Währungsrechner
|JPY/GBP
|Historisch
|Realtimekurs
|
08.12.2025 01:07:17
Japan October Current Account Surplus Y2.834 Trillion
(RTTNews) - Japan posted a current account surplus of 2.834 trillion yen in October, the Ministry of Finance said on Monday.
That was shy of expectations for a surplus of 3.109 trillion yen and down from 4.483 trillion yen in September.
Exports were up 2.8 percent on year at 9.657 trillion yen and imports rose an annual 0.1 percent to 9.58 trillion yen for a trade surplus of 98.3 billion yen.
The capital account showed a deficit of 16.7 billion yen, while the financial account had a surplus of 846.9 billion yen.
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Devisen in diesem Artikel
|GBP/JPY
|207.1395
|0.5235
|0.25
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFokus auf Notenbanken: SMI schliesst höher -- DAX geht fester ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen mit stabilem Wochenausklang -- Chinas Börsen letztlich im Plus - Verluste in Japan
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es am Freitag leicht aufwärts, während auch der deutsche Leitindex höher notierte. Die US-Börsen schlossen etwas fester. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte entwickelten sich zum Wochenausklang unterschiedlich.