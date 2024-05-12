Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
12.05.2024 23:56:06

Japan Money Stock Data Due On Monday

(RTTNews) - Japan will on Monday release April figures for money stock, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The M2 money stock is expected to hold steady, higher by 2.5 percent.

New Zealand will see April results for the Performance of Services Index from BusinessNZ; in March, the index score was 47.5.

Australia will see April results for the indexes of business confidence and conditions from NAB; in March, their scores were +1 and +9, respectively.

Taiwan will provide Q1 figures for gross domestic product, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 6.51 percent on year - accelerating from 4.93 percent in the previous three months.

