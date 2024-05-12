|
12.05.2024 23:56:06
Japan Money Stock Data Due On Monday
(RTTNews) - Japan will on Monday release April figures for money stock, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The M2 money stock is expected to hold steady, higher by 2.5 percent.
New Zealand will see April results for the Performance of Services Index from BusinessNZ; in March, the index score was 47.5.
Australia will see April results for the indexes of business confidence and conditions from NAB; in March, their scores were +1 and +9, respectively.
Taiwan will provide Q1 figures for gross domestic product, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 6.51 percent on year - accelerating from 4.93 percent in the previous three months.
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFreundlicher Wochenausklang: SMI und DAX gehen fester ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schliessen uneins -- Asiens Börsen letztlich höher
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich in der Freitagssitzung höher. An der Wall Street geht es vor dem Wochenende in unterschiedliche Richtungen. Die asiatischen Börsen zeigten sich am Freitag mit Aufschlägen.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}