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19.06.2026 00:01:23

Japan Minutes, Inflation Data Due On Friday

(RTTNews) - The Bank of Japan will on Friday release the minutes from its April 27-28 monetary policy meeting, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

At the meeting, the BoJ voted 6-3 to retain its key interest rate around 0.75 percent and upgraded its inflation outlook citing higher global crude oil prices due to the Iran war. The policy assessment added to expectations for an interest rate hike in the near-term.

Japan also will see May figures for consumer price; in April, overall inflation was up 0.1 percent on month and 1.4 percent on year, while core CPI also rose an annual 1.4 percent.

Malaysia will release May data for imports, exports, trade balance and inflation. In April, imports were up 20.0 percent on year and exports rose an annual 36.9 percent for a trade surplus of 28.80 billion ringgit. Overall inflation was up 0.4 percent on month and 1.9 percent on year.

New Zealand will provide May numbers for imports, exports and trade balance. In April, imports were worth NZ$6.70 billion and exports were at NZ$8.62 billion for a trade surplus of NZ$1.920 billion.

Finally, the markets in Taiwan, China and Hong Kong are closed on Friday for the Dragon Boat Festival.

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