06.01.2020 01:45:02

Japan Manufacturing Sector Weakens In December - Nikkei

(RTTNews) - The manufacturing sector in Japan continued to contract in December, and at a faster rate, the latest survey from Nikkei revealed on Monday with a manufacturing PMI score of 48.4.

That's down from 48.9 in November and it moves further beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

In all, the sector has been in contraction for eight straight months.

Individually, production sank at its fastest rate since March, while weak domestic and external conditions weighed on demand.

Output charges were down as firms tried to stimulate sales.

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

13.12.19
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Weltwirtschaft
02.12.19
Schroders: Gehen durch Private Equity wirklich Arbeitsplätze verloren?
26.11.19
Schroders: Impact Investing im Immobiliensektor
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Dieses Auto war Tesla-Chef Elon Musk 1 Million Dollar wert
Grüne fordern 25 Euro Pfand auf Handys - Magazin
Wall-Street-Experte mit düsterer Prognose: "Dieser Markt wird einbrechen"
Brexit im Fokus: Amazon will angeblich in Irland bauen
Ripple launcht Musik-Portal um Überleben zu sichern
Credit Suisse legt für 2020 milliardenschweres Aktienrückkaufprogramm auf - CS-Aktie rettet sich ins Plus
Tesla-Aktie mit Kursfeuerwerk: Tesla übertrifft Erwartungen im Schlussquartal
Rohstoffe im Dezember 2019: So bewegten sich Gold, Öl und Co. im vergangenen Monat
Ivanka Trump und Datenschutz: Technik-Messe CES wird politischer
Bitcoin fällt unter 7'000-Dollar-Marke

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI zum Jahresauftakt behauptet -- DAX schliesst im Minus -- US-Börsen schwächer -- Chinas Börsen schliessen leicht im Minus
Der heimische Markt präsentierte sich vor dem Wochenende freundlich. Der deutsche Leitindex wies einen kräftigen Abschlag aus. Am Freitag notierten die chinesischen Aktienmärkte tiefer.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;