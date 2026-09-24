Japan Manufacturing PMI Slows To 54.1 In September - S&P Global

(RTTNews) - The manufacturing sector in Japan continued to expand in September, albeit at a slower pace, the latest survey from S&P Global revealed on Thursday with a manufacturing PMI score of 54.1.

That's down from 54.9, although it remains above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

While the upturn continued to be led by the manufacturing industry, both goods producers and service providers recorded slower rates of output and new order growth compared to the previous month. Inflationary pressures meanwhile remained intense. Despite easing on the month, rates of both input cost and output charge inflation remained rapid overall, with the latter easing only slightly from August's survey-record.

The survey also showed that the services PMI fell to 51.6 from 52.5 in August, while the composite PMI dropped to 52.5 from 53.5.

Though solid, the rate of expansion was the softest recorded since May. Manufacturers continued to lead the upturn, though growth of factory output slipped to a three-month low in September. Services companies also recorded a softer rise in activity that was only modest overall.