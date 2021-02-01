|
01.02.2021 01:45:12
Japan Manufacturing PMI Slips Into Contraction In January - Jibun Bank
(RTTNews) - The manufacturing sector in Japan fell into contraction in January, the latest survey from Jibun Bank showed on Monday with a PMI score of 49.8.
That's down from 50 in December, which was right on the line that separated expansion from contraction.
Individually, output and employment contracted, while new orders stabilized following a two-year decline. Businesses remain optimistic about output.
Input cost inflation strengthened further in January. The pace of inflation was solid overall and was the strongest since May 2019.
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI verabschiedet sich mit Verlusten ins Wochenende -- Wall Street geht mit kräftigem Minus in den Feierabend -- DAX letztlich tiefrot -- Asiens Börsen schliessen im Minus
Die Wall Street erlitt vor dem Wochenende herbe Verluste. Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex verbuchten im Freitagshandel Abschläge. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es zum Wochenschluss abwärts.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}