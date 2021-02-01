SMI 10’626 -2.1%  SPI 13’193 -2.2%  Dow 29’983 -2.0%  DAX 13’433 -1.7%  Euro 1.0812 0.4%  EStoxx50 3’481 -2.1%  Gold 1’848 0.3%  Bitcoin 30’720 3.8%  Dollar 0.8909 0.3%  Öl 55.9 0.8% 
01.02.2021 01:45:12

Japan Manufacturing PMI Slips Into Contraction In January - Jibun Bank

(RTTNews) - The manufacturing sector in Japan fell into contraction in January, the latest survey from Jibun Bank showed on Monday with a PMI score of 49.8.

That's down from 50 in December, which was right on the line that separated expansion from contraction.

Individually, output and employment contracted, while new orders stabilized following a two-year decline. Businesses remain optimistic about output.

Input cost inflation strengthened further in January. The pace of inflation was solid overall and was the strongest since May 2019.

