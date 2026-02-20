Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13'800 -0.1%  SPI 19'020 -0.1%  Dow 49'395 -0.5%  DAX 25'044 -0.9%  Euro 0.9129 0.2%  EStoxx50 6'060 -0.7%  Gold 4'996 0.4%  Bitcoin 51'848 1.0%  Dollar 0.7752 0.3%  Öl 71.9 2.2% 
Top News
Newmont-Aktie in Grün: Gemischte Zahlen übertreffen Erwartungen nur teilweise
Kontroverse um Palantir-Aktie: CEO Karp verteidigt ICE-Zusammenarbeit und US-Behördenprojekte
Opendoor-Aktie zweistellig im Plus: Zahlen des Immobilien-Plattformer überzeugen Anleger
Amazon-Aktie stabilisiert sich: Trotz Buffett-Abgaben sehen Experten Chancen
Microsoft-Aktie vor der Trendwende? Insider-Aktivität schürt Hoffnung auf Kurs-Rally
20.02.2026 01:35:18

Japan Manufacturing PMI Jumps To 52.8 - Jibun

(RTTNews) - The manufacturing sector in Japan continued to expand in February, and at a faster pace, the latest survey from Jibun Bank revealed on Friday with a manufacturing PMI score of 52.8.

That's up from 51.5 in January and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

This was supported by a stronger uplift in overall sales, which also rose to the greatest extent since May 2023, alongside another solid increase in employment. Companies also expressed greater optimism regarding future output, with sentiment hitting a 15-month high. On the prices front, both input costs and selling prices increased at slightly sharper rates.

The survey also showed that the services PMI ticked up to 53.8 from 53.7 and the composite PMI climbed to 53.8 from 53.1.

A solid and accelerated rise in composite new business was also observed in February. In line with the trend for business activity, the rate of growth was the quickest since May 2023. While new orders expanded at the fastest rate in 22 months at service providers, manufacturers recorded the steepest increase in sales since the start of 2022, with businesses often noting firmer underlying demand conditions and the positive impact of new product releases.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Depot-Update Q4 2025: So investiert Warren Buffett - letztes Berkshire-Portfolio vom Starinvestor
SAP-Aktie schwächelt: Dividende soll erhöht werden
Airbus-Aktie dennoch im Minus: Umsatz und Ergebnis ziehen an - Dividende steigt
Nestlé-Aktie steigt: Wachstum zieht an - Corporate Governance gestärkt
DroneShield-Aktie im Minus: Neue Stammaktien sollen gelistet werden
Erste Schätzungen: Broadcom informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse
Paukenschlag aus Washington: Bayer-Aktie profitiert von historischem US-Dekret
NVIDIA-Aktie vor Bilanzvorlage: Gelingt dem KI-Giganten die nächste Überraschung?
Amrize-Aktie zieht an: Zahlen, Sonderdividende und Aktienrückkaufprogramm geben Rückenwind
Zurich-Aktie dennoch schwächer: Versicherer schraubt Gewinn weiter in die Höhe

Top-Rankings

Depot-Update Q4 2025: So investiert Warren Buffett - letztes Berkshire-Portfolio vom Starinvestor
Berkshire Hathaway im Wandel: Während Greg Abel als neuer CEO übernimmt, gibt das aktuelle Portf ...
KW 7: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
KW 7: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Devisen in diesem Artikel

GBP/JPY 208.6344 -0.3046
-0.15

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
22:58 Streit um Energie: Orban erhöht Druck auf Ukraine
22:20 ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Möglicher Krieg mit Iran belastet Börsen
22:16 Aktien New York Schluss: Möglicher Krieg mit Iran belastet Börsen
22:06 Gestrandete Astronauten - Nasa stuft Vorfall als schwerwiegend ein
22:00 Trump sieht Festnahme von Ex-Prinz Andrew als 'Schande'
21:38 ROUNDUP: Trump will in '10, 15 Tagen' Deal mit Iran
21:10 ROUNDUP 4/Der Epstein-Skandal im Königreich: Ex-Prinz Andrew abgeführt
21:03 ROUNDUP: Ex-Prinz Andrew nach Festnahme wieder freigelassen
20:59 Devisen: Euro tritt auf der Stelle
20:55 Ex-Prinz Andrew nach Festnahme wieder freigelassen