Japan Manufacturing PMI Data On Tap For Tuesday
(RTTNews) - Japan will on Tuesday see December results for the manufacturing, services and composite PMIs from Jibun Bank, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.
In November, the manufacturing index had a score of 48.7, while the services index was at 53.2 and the composite was at 52.0.
Australia also will see December results for the manufacturing, services and composite PMIs from S&P Global. In November, the manufacturing index had a score of 51.6, while the services index was at 52.8 and the composite was at 52.6.
New Zealand will see November numbers for credit card spending; in October, spending was up 1.4 percent on year.
