15.12.2025 23:31:05

Japan Manufacturing PMI Data On Tap For Tuesday

(RTTNews) - Japan will on Tuesday see December results for the manufacturing, services and composite PMIs from Jibun Bank, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

In November, the manufacturing index had a score of 48.7, while the services index was at 53.2 and the composite was at 52.0.

Australia also will see December results for the manufacturing, services and composite PMIs from S&P Global. In November, the manufacturing index had a score of 51.6, while the services index was at 52.8 and the composite was at 52.6.

New Zealand will see November numbers for credit card spending; in October, spending was up 1.4 percent on year.

23:12 ROUNDUP: Ford mit Riesen-Abschreibung für Elektroauto-Schwenk - Aktie im Plus
23:10 Ölpreise fallen mit Ukraine-Gesprächen und nähern sich ihren Jahrestiefs
23:03 Trump: Fentanyl als Droge ist 'Massenvernichtungswaffe'
22:51 WDH: Ford mit Riesen-Abschreibung im Elektroauto-Geschäft - Aktie im Plus
22:38 Ford mit Riesen-Abschreibung im Elektroauto-Geschäft - Aktie im Plus
22:29 'Forbes' sieht Musks Vermögen bei über 600 Milliarden Dollar
22:23 ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Dow stabil und Nasdaq leichter - Umschichtungen
22:20 Türkei schießt Drohne nahe dem Schwarzen Meer ab
22:19 Aktien New York Schluss: Dow stabil und Nasdaq leichter - Umschichtungen laufen
22:12 GNW-News: Rackspace Technology als führend in drei Kategorien des ISG Provider LensT Multi Public Cloud Services Report 2025 eingestuft