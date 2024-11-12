|
Japan M2 Money Stock Climbs 1.2% On Year In October
(RTTNews) - The M2 money stock was up 1.2 percent on year in October, the Bank of Japan said on Tuesday - coming in at 1,249.8 trillion yen.
That was shy of expectations for an increase of 1.5 percent but was unchanged from the September reading following a downward revision from 1.3 percent.
The M3 money stock was up an annual 0.7 percent for the second straight month, while the L money stock increased 3.2 percent on year for the third straight month.
