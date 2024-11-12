Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’917 1.0%  SPI 15’853 0.8%  Dow 44’293 0.7%  DAX 19’449 1.2%  Euro 0.9384 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’854 1.1%  Gold 2’620 -2.4%  Bitcoin 77’261 9.7%  Dollar 0.8804 0.0%  Öl 71.9 -2.7% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204Kuros32581411UBS24476758Nestlé3886335DocMorris4261528Relief Therapeutics125112599Partners Group2460882Swiss Life1485278Novartis1200526ams-OSRAM137918297
Top News
Marktrotation im eigenen Portfolio: Werden "Magnificent Seven" von Value- und Small-Cap-Aktien verdrängt?
Ausblick: Sixt SE St öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal
Nach NVIDIA & Co: Das könnten die neuen Magnificent 7-Aktien in 2025 werden
Ausblick: Wienerberger präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse
Ausblick: Brenntag SE legt Quartalsergebnis vor
Suche...

Britische Pfund - Japanischer Yen - Kurs (GBP - JPY)

Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime Nachrichten Tools Invertiert
Snapshot Chart (gross) Nachrichten Währungsrechner JPY/GBP
Historisch Realtimekurs
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (gross)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
<
Invertiert
JPY/GBP
>
12.11.2024 01:11:04

Japan M2 Money Stock Climbs 1.2% On Year In October

(RTTNews) - The M2 money stock was up 1.2 percent on year in October, the Bank of Japan said on Tuesday - coming in at 1,249.8 trillion yen.

That was shy of expectations for an increase of 1.5 percent but was unchanged from the September reading following a downward revision from 1.3 percent.

The M3 money stock was up an annual 0.7 percent for the second straight month, while the L money stock increased 3.2 percent on year for the third straight month.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

New Yorker Gericht lässt Sammelklage gegen Lindt & Sprüngli zu - Aktie dreht dennoch ins Plus
Relief-Aktie mit zweistelligem Plus: Positive Studiendaten bei Hauterkrankung
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
NVIDIA Aktie News: NVIDIA am Montagnachmittag mit Abschlägen
Commerzbank-Aktie höher: Immobilien in Deutschland wieder teurer - Mieten steigen
EVOTEC-Aktie legt zweistellig zu: Übernahmefantasie und Rückkehr der Zuversicht bei Investoren
Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) Aktie News: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) präsentiert sich am Montagmittag fester
Trotz fehlender Aktie in ChatGPT-Mutter OpenAI investieren - So können Anleger an der Entwicklung teilhaben
Salzgitter-Aktie höher: Kurs soll trotz möglicher Übernahme fortgesetzt werden
VW-Aktie im Plus: Planungsrunde verschoben - weitere Manager scheitern mit Klagen

Devisen in diesem Artikel

GBP/JPY 197.8596 0.7512
0.38

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Zinsen
  • Alle Nachrichten