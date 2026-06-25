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25.06.2026 08:03:47

Japan Leading Index Rises More Than Estimated

(RTTNews) - Japan's leading index improved more than estimated in April to the highest level in more than four-and-a-half years, final data from the Cabinet Office showed on Thursday.

The leading index, which measures future economic activity, also climbed to 116.1 in April from 115.4 in March. Moreover, this was the highest reading since July 2021, when it was 114.6. The flash score was 115.9.

The coincident index that measures the current economic situation also strengthened to 118.1 in April from 116.8 a month ago. The latest figure was revised up from 117.9.

Data showed that the lagging index came in at 111.9 in April, up slightly from 111.6.

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GBP/JPY 213.1932 0.2079
0.10

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