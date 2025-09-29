Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'930 0.5%  SPI 16'531 0.3%  Dow 46'247 0.7%  DAX 23'739 0.9%  Euro 0.9338 0.0%  EStoxx50 5'500 1.0%  Gold 3'816 1.4%  Bitcoin 89'042 -0.5%  Dollar 0.7963 -0.2%  Öl 69.7 -0.1% 
BYD-Aktie im Aufwind: Ambitionierte Auslieferungsziele für internationale Expansion
GSK-Aktie: Neuer CEO steht fest
Lufthansa-Aktie: Stellenabbau und Margenanstieg geplant
Sony Financial-Aktie springt nach Abspaltung von Sony kräftig hoch
Amazon-Aktie im Blick: Mega-Schnäppchen - Zweiter Prime Day verspricht Black-Friday-Preise
29.09.2025 08:21:52

Japan Leading Index Revised Higher In July

(RTTNews) - Japan's leading index increased more than initially estimated in July to the highest level in four months, the latest data from the Cabinet Office showed on Monday.

The leading index, which measures future economic activity, rose to 106.1 in July from 105.0 in June. In the flash estimate, the score was 105.9.

The coincident index that measures the current economic situation came in at 114.1, down from 115.9 in the previous month. The latest reading was revised higher from 113.1.

Meanwhile, the lagging index climbed to 113.6 in July from 113.2 a month ago.

