Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’147 -0.6%  SPI 18’222 -0.5%  Dow 49’099 -0.6%  DAX 24’901 0.2%  Euro 0.9225 -0.6%  EStoxx50 5’948 -0.1%  Gold 4’982 0.9%  Bitcoin 69’787 -1.1%  Dollar 0.7800 -1.2%  Öl 66.3 2.9% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526NVIDIA994529Swiss Re12688156
Top News
Ausblick: Ryanair stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
Bore-out statt Burn-out: Woher kommt die Langeweile bei der Arbeit?
Dip Trading-Strategie: Das sollten Anleger beachten, wenn sie bei einem Kursrückgang zugreifen wollen
Aktueller Marktbericht zum Goldpreis, Ölpreis, Silberpreis und Erdgaspreis
Rheinmetall, RENK, HENSOLDT & TKMS: Bei diesen Rüstungsaktie sehen Analysten 2026 das höchste Potenzial
Suche...
25.01.2026 23:33:19

Japan Leading Index Data Due On Monday

(RTTNews) - Japan will on Monday release November numbers for its leading and coincident indexes, highlighting alight day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

The leading index is expected to rise 0.7 percent on month, slowing from 0.9 percent in October. The coincident is seen lower by 0.7 percent after slipping 1.3 percent in the previous month.

Singapore will provide December data for industrial production; in November, production was down 10.2 percent on month and up 14.3 percent on year.

Finally, the markets in Australia will be closed on Monday for Australia Day and will re-open on Tuesday.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

KW 4: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 4: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
NVIDIA-Aktie vor Bewährungsprobe? Diese Faktoren könnten 2026 belasten
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 4: So bewegten sich die Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
KI-Aktien NVIDIA, Oracle & Co. im Fokus: Evercore erwartet höhere Volatilität 2026
Rheinmetall, RENK, HENSOLDT & TKMS: Bei diesen Rüstungsaktie sehen Analysten 2026 das höchste Potenzial
KW 4: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
D-Wave Quantum Aktie News: Anleger setzen D-Wave Quantum am Freitagabend unter Druck
EQS-CMS: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München: Release of a capital market information
UBS-Aktie tiefer: Bundesrätin Karin Keller-Sutter sieht keine Front gegen Kapitalmassnahmen für UBS

Top-Rankings

KW 4: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 4: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 4: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
23:04 ROUNDUP/Schnee und Eis: Große Probleme im Berufsverkehr erwartet
22:31 Pistorius: Entschuldigung von Trump wäre Zeichen von Anstand
22:30 Pistorius: Nichts zur Eskalation im Grönland-Konflikt beigetragen
22:04 ROUNDUP 2/Wintersturm in USA : Eine Million Kunden ohne Strom
21:34 ROUNDUP/US-Wintersturm: Mehr als eine Million Stromkunden betroffen
21:19 US-Wintersturm: Mehr als eine Million Stromkunden betroffen
21:18 Obamas rufen zu friedlichem Protest nach Todesschüssen auf
20:34 dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN - Die wichtigsten Meldungen vom Wochenende
19:42 Selenskyj: Dokument über Sicherheitsgarantien der USA fertig
19:20 Berichte: Chelsea will Dortmunder Anselmino zurück