Japan Leading Index Data Due On Monday

(RTTNews) - Japan will on Monday see August figures for its leading and coincident indexes, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In July, the leading index was up 0.2 percent on month, while the coincident rose 3.1 percent.

Thailand is scheduled to provide September figures for consumer prices; in August, overall inflation was up 0.35 percent on year, while core CPI rose an annual 0.62 percent.

Australia will see September results for the inflation gauge from the Melbourne Institute; in the previous month, inflation was seen lower by 0.1 percent on month.

Finally, the markets in China remain closed for the National Day holiday; they return to action on Tuesday.