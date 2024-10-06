Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’001 -0.1%  SPI 16’034 -0.1%  Dow 42’353 0.8%  DAX 19’121 0.6%  Euro 0.9428 0.2%  EStoxx50 4’955 0.7%  Gold 2’652 -0.2%  Bitcoin 53’433 3.3%  Dollar 0.8576 0.0%  Öl 78.2 0.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411Swiss Life1485278Sandoz124359842
Top News
Gute Nachrichten für NVIDIA: Bain-Bericht prognostiziert rasantes Marktwachstum für KI-Hardware
Overthinking am Arbeitsplatz: Wie man dem Teufelskreis entkommt
Rebalancing: Wann sollten Anleger eine Portfolio-Anpassung vornehmen?
Rohstoff-Marktbericht zu Erdgaspreis, Kupferpreis, Goldpreis & Co. am Abend
Online-Seminar: Optionen - die Champions League des Investierens
Suche...
07.10.2024 00:04:03

Japan Leading Index Data Due On Monday

(RTTNews) - Japan will on Monday see August figures for its leading and coincident indexes, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In July, the leading index was up 0.2 percent on month, while the coincident rose 3.1 percent.

Thailand is scheduled to provide September figures for consumer prices; in August, overall inflation was up 0.35 percent on year, while core CPI rose an annual 0.62 percent.

Australia will see September results for the inflation gauge from the Melbourne Institute; in the previous month, inflation was seen lower by 0.1 percent on month.

Finally, the markets in China remain closed for the National Day holiday; they return to action on Tuesday.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Kostenvergleich: BYD-Modelle behaupten sich trotz 100%-Zoll im US-Markt
WhatsApp-Chat aus Versehen gelöscht? - So einfach können Nachrichten wiederhergestellt werden
Bitcoin-Boom 2024: Wie Bitcoin neue Millionäre und Milliardäre schafft
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 40: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
KW 40: Das sind die Tops und Flops im DAX
Minuszeichen in Frankfurt: LUS-DAX am Dienstagnachmittag im Minus
NVIDIA-Aktie zieht an: NVIDIA-CEO spricht von "wahnsinniger" Blackwell-Nachfrage
Trump vs. Harris: Welche Wahl würde die Börse bevorzugen?
EUREX/DAX-Future im frühen Handel höher

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Zinsen
  • Alle Nachrichten