07.10.2024 00:04:03
Japan Leading Index Data Due On Monday
(RTTNews) - Japan will on Monday see August figures for its leading and coincident indexes, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In July, the leading index was up 0.2 percent on month, while the coincident rose 3.1 percent.
Thailand is scheduled to provide September figures for consumer prices; in August, overall inflation was up 0.35 percent on year, while core CPI rose an annual 0.62 percent.
Australia will see September results for the inflation gauge from the Melbourne Institute; in the previous month, inflation was seen lower by 0.1 percent on month.
Finally, the markets in China remain closed for the National Day holiday; they return to action on Tuesday.
Fokus auf US-Arbeitsmarktbericht: SMI beendet Handel tiefer -- DAX letztlich im Plus -- US-Börsen gehen stärker aus dem Handel -- Hang Seng schliesst mit Aufschlägen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegte sich im Freitagshandel volatil, während der deutsche Leitindex Gewinne verbuchte. Die US-Börsen notierten am Freitag höher. An den wichtigsten asiatischen Handelsplätzen ging es vor dem Wochenende aufwärts.
