24.03.2024 23:01:18
Japan Leading Index Data Due On Monday
(RTTNews) - Japan will on Monday see leading index figures for February, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The index is expected to slip 0.6 percent on month to a score of 109.9 after rising 2.1 percent to 110.2 in the previous month.
Malaysia will release February numbers for consumer prices; in January, inflation was up 0.2 percent on month and 1.5 percent on year.
Singapore will provide February fata for consumer prices; in January, overall inflation was down 0.7 percent on month and up 2.9 percent on year.
Thailand is scheduled to see February figures for imports, exports and trade balance. In the previous month, imports were up 2.6 percent on year and exports jumped 10.0 percent for a trade deficit of $2.760 billion.
