Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’680 0.4%  SPI 15’359 0.3%  Dow 39’282 -0.1%  DAX 18’384 0.7%  Euro 0.9791 0.4%  EStoxx50 5’064 0.4%  Gold 2’179 0.3%  Bitcoin 63’475 0.9%  Dollar 0.9038 0.4%  Öl 85.9 -1.0% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Meyer Burger10850379Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Sandoz124359842Swiss Re12688156Galderma133539272Zurich Insurance1107539Idorsia36346343Baloise1241051Lonza1384101NVIDIA994529Holcim1221405Reddit133254246
Top News
Allianz-Aktie auf Zehnjahreshoch - Das halten Analysten von dem Anteilsschein
Gewinnmitnahmen nach Bitcoinrally - Experten schrauben dennoch Kursziele hoch
Ausblick: RATIONAL gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher
Schwacher Wochentag in New York: NASDAQ 100 zum Ende des Dienstagshandels in der Verlustzone
Zurückhaltung in New York: NASDAQ Composite liegt schlussendlich im Minus
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus
24.03.2024 23:01:18

Japan Leading Index Data Due On Monday

(RTTNews) - Japan will on Monday see leading index figures for February, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The index is expected to slip 0.6 percent on month to a score of 109.9 after rising 2.1 percent to 110.2 in the previous month.

Malaysia will release February numbers for consumer prices; in January, inflation was up 0.2 percent on month and 1.5 percent on year.

Singapore will provide February fata for consumer prices; in January, overall inflation was down 0.7 percent on month and up 2.9 percent on year.

Thailand is scheduled to see February figures for imports, exports and trade balance. In the previous month, imports were up 2.6 percent on year and exports jumped 10.0 percent for a trade deficit of $2.760 billion.

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Meyer Burger-Aktie springt an: Meyer Burger-Standort im deutschen Freiberg vor Schliessung
UBS-Aktie im Plus: RBC hat Kursziel für UBS angehoben - Einstufung "Outperform"
Baloise-Aktie leichter: Baloise hat 2023 weniger verdient - Baloise lehnt Vorschläge von zCapital weiterhin ab
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger am Nachmittag stark gefragt
JPMorgan-Analyst alarmiert: Was MicroStrategy mit einem zukünftigen Bitcoin-Crash zu tun haben könnte
Bitcoin-Miner tätigen Investments in Milliardenhöhe
Stadler könnte wohl grossen Aktienanteil an Zugbauer Talgo übernehmen - Stadler Rail-Aktie gibt nach
Nach erfolgreichem Börsengang: Jetzt bei der Galderma-Aktie zuschlagen?
NASDAQ-Werte Canopy Growth & Co.: Deshalb schmelzen die Gewinne der Cannabis-Aktien schon wieder weg
Tesla-Konkurrent hat neue Modelle vorgestellt: Das halten Analysten von der Rivian-Aktie

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Zinsen
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit