Japan Leading Index Data Due On Monday

25.04.2022 00:02:15
(RTTNews) - Japan will on Monday see final February results for its leading and coincident indexes, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In January, the leading index had a score of 102.5 and the coincident was at 95.6.
Singapore will release March numbers for consumer prices, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 1 percent on month and 4.7 percent on year after climbing 0.9 percent on month and 4.3 percent on year in February. Core CPI is tipped to rise 2.4 percent on year, up from 2.2 percent in the previous month.
Taiwan will provide March data for retail sales and industrial production; in February, sales were up 0.2 percent on year and output rose an annual 10.01 percent.
Finally, the markets in Australia and New Zealand are closed on Monday for ANZAC Day and will re-open on Tuesday.
