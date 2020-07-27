|
27.07.2020 00:00:06
Japan Leading Index Data Due On Monday
(RTTNews) - Japan will on Monday see final May results for its leading and coincident indexes, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.
The leading index is expected to see a score of 79.3, up from 77.7 previously- while the coincident is tipped to sink to 74.6 from 80.1.
Japan will also provide May figures for its all industry activity index; in April, the index sank 6.4 percent on month.
China will release June figures for industrial profits; in May, profits plummeted 19.3 percent on year.
Hong Kong will see June numbers for imports, exports and trade balance. In May, imports were down 12.3 percent on year, while exports sank 7.4 percent and the trade deficit was HKD13.7 billion.
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
SMI geht schwächer ins Wochenende -- DAX beendet Handel im Minus -- Wall Street schlussendlich tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich tiefrot
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab am Freitag deutlich nach. Der DAX notierte ebenfalls auf rotem Terrain. In den USA zückten Anleger die Verkaufszettel. Vor dem Wochenende prägten rote Vorzeichen das Bild in Fernost.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}