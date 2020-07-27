27.07.2020 00:00:06

Japan Leading Index Data Due On Monday

(RTTNews) - Japan will on Monday see final May results for its leading and coincident indexes, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

The leading index is expected to see a score of 79.3, up from 77.7 previously- while the coincident is tipped to sink to 74.6 from 80.1.

Japan will also provide May figures for its all industry activity index; in April, the index sank 6.4 percent on month.

China will release June figures for industrial profits; in May, profits plummeted 19.3 percent on year.

Hong Kong will see June numbers for imports, exports and trade balance. In May, imports were down 12.3 percent on year, while exports sank 7.4 percent and the trade deficit was HKD13.7 billion.

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

UBS Group 11.27
0.36 %
Swiss Re 74.44
0.30 %
Swisscom 494.10
-0.28 %
CS Group 9.82
-0.55 %
Geberit 506.20
-0.59 %
SGS 2’423.00
-1.90 %
Novartis 78.07
-2.11 %
Adecco Group 45.77
-2.28 %
Roche Hldg G 318.90
-2.80 %
Alcon 55.10
-3.60 %
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

23.07.20
Schroders: How to build a stronger investor culture across Europe
22.07.20
Schroders: The uncomfortable truth about climate change and investment returns
21.07.20
Schroders: Wird Covid-19 die Inflation zurückbringen?
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bank of America zu Joe Biden: Warum ein Machtwechsel im Weissen Haus zu einer Aktien-Rally führen könnte
Bitcoin zeitweise über 10'000-Dollar-Marke: So bewegen sich die wichtigsten Kryptowährungen
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 30: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
US-Dollarkurs bröckelt weiter - Euro auf höchstem Stand seit September 2018
Hinweise in SEC-Dokument: Warren Buffett kauft offenbar Berkshire-Aktien zurück
MasterCard baut Kryptowährungs-Programm aus
NIO-Aktie aktuell: NIO mit Kursverlusten
Techwerte im Höhenflug: Mark Cuban warnt vor Parallelen zur Dotcom-Blase
Eine Million gewonnen und verloren: Händler kritisiert Robinhood-App
Meyer Burger-Aktie aktuell: Meyer Burger mit Kursabschlägen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht schwächer ins Wochenende -- DAX beendet Handel im Minus -- Wall Street schlussendlich tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich tiefrot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab am Freitag deutlich nach. Der DAX notierte ebenfalls auf rotem Terrain. In den USA zückten Anleger die Verkaufszettel. Vor dem Wochenende prägten rote Vorzeichen das Bild in Fernost.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB