Japan Leading Economic Index On Tap For Monday

(RTTNews) - Japan will on Monday release final July figures for its leading and coincident indexes, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In June, the leading index had a score of 104.6 and the coincident was at 94.6.

Taiwan will provide August numbers for retail sales and industrial production; in July, sales were down 10.3 percent on year and output jumped an annual 13.93 percent.

China will release August data for industrial profits; in July, profits had skyrocketed 57.3 percent on year.

The Philippines will see Q3 figures for its consumer confidence index; in the three months prior, the index score was -45.

