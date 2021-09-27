Japan Leading Economic Index On Tap For Monday

|
27.09.2021 00:00:11
(RTTNews) - Japan will on Monday release final July figures for its leading and coincident indexes, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In June, the leading index had a score of 104.6 and the coincident was at 94.6.
Taiwan will provide August numbers for retail sales and industrial production; in July, sales were down 10.3 percent on year and output jumped an annual 13.93 percent.
China will release August data for industrial profits; in July, profits had skyrocketed 57.3 percent on year.
The Philippines will see Q3 figures for its consumer confidence index; in the three months prior, the index score was -45.
