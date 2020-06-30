|
30.06.2020 01:45:05
Japan Jobless Rate Climbs To 2.9% In May
(RTTNews) - The unemployment rate in Japan came in at a seasonally adjusted 2.9 percent in May, the ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Tuesday.
That missed expectations for 2.8 percent and was up from 2.6 percent in April.
The job-to-applicant ratio was 1.20, also missing forecasts for 1.23 and down from 1.32 in the previous month.
The number of employed persons in May was 66.56 million, a decrease of 760,000 from the previous year, while the number of unemployed persons in May was 1.98 million, an increase of 330,000 from the previous year.
