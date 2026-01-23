Britische Pfund - Japanischer Yen GBP - JPY
23.01.2026 01:17:27
Japan Inflation Slips 0.1% In December
(RTTNews) - Consumer prices were down a seasonally adjusted 0.1 percent on month in December, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday.
That missed forecasts for a flat reading following the downwardly revised 0.3 percent increase in November (originally 0.4 percent).
On a yearly basis, consumer prices were up 2.1 percent versus expectations for a gain of 2.3 percent and down from 2.9 percent in the previous month.
Core CPI was up an annual 2.4 percent - in line with expectations and down from 3.0 percent a month earlier.
