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19.06.2026 06:49:27

Japan Inflation Remains Stable

(RTTNews) - Japan inflation remained unchanged in May as government measures helped to bring down energy prices, data from the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications showed Friday.

Core consumer prices, excluding fresh food, registered a steady growth of 1.4 percent in May. The rate also matched expectations.

Meanwhile, headline inflation rose to 1.5 percent from 1.4 percent in the previous month.

Consumer prices, excluding fresh food and energy, rose 1.8 percent but slower than the 1.9 percent increase in April.

Earlier this week, the Bank of Japan had raised its benchmark interest rate by a quarter-point to 1.00 percent, the highest level since 1995. The bank also signaled that it would tighten the policy further to achieve price stability.

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Devisen in diesem Artikel

GBP/JPY 212.5110 -0.6092
-0.29