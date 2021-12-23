Japan Inflation Jumps 0.6% On Year In November

(RTTNews) - Overall nationwide consumer prices in Japan were up 0.6 percent on year in November, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday - beating forecasts for 0.4 percent and up from 0.1 percent in October.

Core CPI, which excludes volatile food prices, climbed an annual 0.5 percent - also exceeding expectations for 0.4 percent and up from 0.1 percent in the previous month.

Individually, prices were higher for food, housing, fuel, furniture, clothing and recreation; they were lower for medical care, transportation and communication.

On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, overall inflation and core CPI both rose 0.3 percent.