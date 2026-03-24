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24.03.2026 01:06:08
Japan Inflation Ebbs 0.2% In February
(RTTNews) - Consumer prices in Japan were down a seasonally adjusted 0.2 percent on month in February, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Tuesday.
That was in line with expectations and unchanged from the January reading.
On a yearly basis, consumer prices climbed 1.3 percent - beneath expectations for 1.4 percent and down from 1.5 percent in the previous month.
Core CPI rose an annual 1.6 percent - beneath forecasts for 1.7 percent and down from 2.0 percent a month earlier.
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