Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’800 -0.1%  SPI 19’020 -0.1%  Dow 49’395 -0.5%  DAX 25’044 -0.9%  Euro 0.9129 0.2%  EStoxx50 6’060 -0.7%  Gold 4’996 0.4%  Bitcoin 51’848 1.0%  Dollar 0.7752 0.3%  Öl 71.9 2.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Zurich Insurance1107539Roche1203204Rheinmetall345850NVIDIA994529ABB1222171Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Partners Group2460882Amrize143013422
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Uranbergbau-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Newmont-Aktie in Grün: Gemischte Zahlen übertreffen Erwartungen nur teilweise
Kontroverse um Palantir-Aktie: CEO Karp verteidigt ICE-Zusammenarbeit und US-Behördenprojekte
Opendoor-Aktie zweistellig im Plus: Zahlen des Immobilien-Plattformer überzeugen Anleger
Amazon-Aktie stabilisiert sich: Trotz Buffett-Abgaben sehen Experten Chancen
Microsoft-Aktie vor der Trendwende? Insider-Aktivität schürt Hoffnung auf Kurs-Rally
Suche...
eToro entdecken
19.02.2026 23:33:16

Japan Inflation Data Due On Friday

(RTTNews) - Jaan will on Friday release January figures for consumer prices, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In December, overall inflation was down 0.1 percent on month and up 2.1 percent on year, while core CPI rose an annual 2.4 percent.

New Zealand will see January trade numbers; in December, imports were worth NZ$7.60 billion and exports were at NZ$7.65 billion for a trade surplus of NZ$52 million.

Malaysia will provide January numbers for imports, exports and trade balance; in December, imports were up 12.0 percent on year and exports rose an annual 10.4 percent for a trade surplus of MYR19.30 billion.

Australia and Japan will see respective February results for the manufacturing, services and composite indexes from S&P Global. In Japan, manufacturing was at 5.15, services was at 53.7 and the composite was at 53.1. In Australia, manufacturing was at 52.3, services was at 56.3 and the composite was at 55.7.

Hong Kong will release unemployment data for January; in December, the jobless rate was 3.8 percent.

Finally, the markets in Taiwan and China remain closed for the Lunar New Year.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Depot-Update Q4 2025: So investiert Warren Buffett - letztes Berkshire-Portfolio vom Starinvestor
SAP-Aktie schwächelt: Dividende soll erhöht werden
Airbus-Aktie dennoch im Minus: Umsatz und Ergebnis ziehen an - Dividende steigt
Nestlé-Aktie steigt: Wachstum zieht an - Corporate Governance gestärkt
DroneShield-Aktie im Minus: Neue Stammaktien sollen gelistet werden
Erste Schätzungen: Broadcom informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse
Paukenschlag aus Washington: Bayer-Aktie profitiert von historischem US-Dekret
NVIDIA-Aktie vor Bilanzvorlage: Gelingt dem KI-Giganten die nächste Überraschung?
Amrize-Aktie zieht an: Zahlen, Sonderdividende und Aktienrückkaufprogramm geben Rückenwind
Zurich-Aktie dennoch schwächer: Versicherer schraubt Gewinn weiter in die Höhe

Top-Rankings

Depot-Update Q4 2025: So investiert Warren Buffett - letztes Berkshire-Portfolio vom Starinvestor
Berkshire Hathaway im Wandel: Während Greg Abel als neuer CEO übernimmt, gibt das aktuelle Portf ...
Bildquelle: istockphoto / EdStock
KW 7: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 7: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
22:58 Streit um Energie: Orban erhöht Druck auf Ukraine
22:20 ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Möglicher Krieg mit Iran belastet Börsen
22:16 Aktien New York Schluss: Möglicher Krieg mit Iran belastet Börsen
22:06 Gestrandete Astronauten - Nasa stuft Vorfall als schwerwiegend ein
22:00 Trump sieht Festnahme von Ex-Prinz Andrew als 'Schande'
21:38 ROUNDUP: Trump will in '10, 15 Tagen' Deal mit Iran
21:10 ROUNDUP 4/Der Epstein-Skandal im Königreich: Ex-Prinz Andrew abgeführt
21:03 ROUNDUP: Ex-Prinz Andrew nach Festnahme wieder freigelassen
20:59 Devisen: Euro tritt auf der Stelle
20:55 Ex-Prinz Andrew nach Festnahme wieder freigelassen