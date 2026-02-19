Japan Inflation Data Due On Friday

(RTTNews) - Jaan will on Friday release January figures for consumer prices, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In December, overall inflation was down 0.1 percent on month and up 2.1 percent on year, while core CPI rose an annual 2.4 percent.

New Zealand will see January trade numbers; in December, imports were worth NZ$7.60 billion and exports were at NZ$7.65 billion for a trade surplus of NZ$52 million.

Malaysia will provide January numbers for imports, exports and trade balance; in December, imports were up 12.0 percent on year and exports rose an annual 10.4 percent for a trade surplus of MYR19.30 billion.

Australia and Japan will see respective February results for the manufacturing, services and composite indexes from S&P Global. In Japan, manufacturing was at 5.15, services was at 53.7 and the composite was at 53.1. In Australia, manufacturing was at 52.3, services was at 56.3 and the composite was at 55.7.

Hong Kong will release unemployment data for January; in December, the jobless rate was 3.8 percent.

Finally, the markets in Taiwan and China remain closed for the Lunar New Year.